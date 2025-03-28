United Arts Appeal Accepting Grant Applications

The United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County is accepting applications from Chautauqua County artists and organizations for its 2025 Projects Pool Grants Program.

Grants of up to $500 are available to quality arts programs and organizations as well as individual artists. Artistic disciplines can include, but are not limited to crafts, dance, film, fiction, poetry, printmaking, sculpture, painting, video, play writing, performance, music composition and photography.

Awards to individual artists, who must have been a Chautauqua County resident for at least one year and be at least 18 years of age, are based on creative excellence and are to be used for artistic development.

Eligible organizations must have non-profit status and may include libraries, municipalities, churches, and other community groups.

Applications are submitted online and must be received by midnight, Monday, April 14.

After applications are screened for eligibility and fulfillment of application requirements, they are reviewed by an advisory panel of Chautauqua County residents who are knowledgeable in the arts. The panel’s recommendations are presented to the United Arts Appeal board for approval.

Limited funds are available, and priority will be given to first-time applicants, new initiatives from past applicants, and applications which seek to serve or extend art to a diverse and/or broad sector of the community. Recipients must be able to complete their projects and submit a final report before March 31, 2026.

Artists and community organizations interested in applying for funding through the UAA’s Projects Pool Grants Program can obtain application information and funding criteria online on the Grants page at UnitedArtsAppeal.org.

The UAA is supported by Chautauqua County, Jesse Smith Darrah Fund, Hultquist Foundation, Holmberg Foundation, corporations, businesses, and individuals throughout the County.

For more information about the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County, call (716) 244-0657 or visit UnitedArtsAppeal.org with links to each of the member organizations’ websites.

To support the arts in Chautauqua County, your contribution to United Arts Appeal, PO Box 754, Jamestown, New York 14702