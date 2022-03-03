United Arts Appeal Accepting Grant Applications

The United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County is now accepting applications from Chautauqua County artists and organizations for its 2022 Projects Pool Grants Program.

Grants of up to $500 are available to arts programs and organizations as well as individual artists. Artistic disciplines can include but are not limited to crafts, dance, film, fiction, poetry, printmaking, sculpture, painting, video, play writing, performance, music composition and photography.

Awards to individual artists, who must have been a Chautauqua County resident for at least one year, are based on creative excellence and are to be used for artistic development.

Eligible organizations must have non-profit status and may include libraries, municipalities, churches, and other community groups.

Applications are submitted online and must be received by midnight on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Artists and community organizations interested in applying for funding through the UAA’s Projects Pool Grants Program can obtain application information and funding criteria online at the Grants page at UnitedArtsAppeal.org