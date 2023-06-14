United Arts Appeal Grants Awarded

Six organizations and five artists have been awarded grants from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County.

Organizations receiving Project Pool Grant program funds include:

· Ahira Hall Memorial Library: Aspired Arts to Inspire

· Ashville Free Library: Claying around at the library

· Audubon Community Nature Center: Enchanted Forest Costume Heads

· Dunkirk Public Library: Traveling Lantern Theater Company

· Falconer Public Library: All Together Now with Art and Music

· Kennedy Free Library: Art Classes

Individual Artists receiving funds include:

· Marygrace Anderson: NYS Art Teacher Association Great Camp Sagamore Summer Institute 2023

· Thomas Annear: New Framing Space in Studio

· Sara Atkins: Natik, Volume One

· Miles Hilton: Through the Roots

· Ashley Ordines: Minutiae

In addition to providing operating support for six of the county’s larger arts organizations, the UAA makes these annual grant awards for artistic projects. To apply, organizations must have nonprofit status; individuals must have been Chautauqua County residents for at least one year and can work in any artistic discipline.

For more information about the United Arts Appeal, including programs offered by member organizations, visit UnitedArtsAppeal.org.