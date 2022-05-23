United Way Allocates $1.045 million to 29 Local Agencies

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced $1,045,000 in funding has been allocated to 29 local agencies.

Director of Community Impact Lindsey Goold said the United Way funded 42 programs in the area of self-sufficiency, academic success, health and independence; and ready workforce.

She said 48 volunteers form eight panels to review which organizations receive funding, “And they’re given those programs to look over and review. And then we go on a site visit. And at that site visits we often times will tour those programs, hear a little bit about them, and then we really listen to their requests that they put in for United Way funding.”

Goold said the United Way received $151,000 more in requests this year than there was available to allocate, so a lot of tough decisions had to be made. She said organizations that do receive funding must report on which area of strategic focus, or AIMS, they fall under, “Twice a year, they also report to us about progress with their programs. So in academic success, it might be about graduation rates, it might be about babies being born healthy and having access to child care, things like that that we require them to track and report data back to us within those areas of focus.”

Funding will be released to approved organizations in July.