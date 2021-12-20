United Way at 70% of Goal, Funding Cycle for 2022-2024 Now Open

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced it has raised 70% of its $1.3 million dollar campaign goal.

Many United Way donations are received through workplace payroll deductions across all sectors, including business, manufacturing, hospitality and tourism, and finance.

Funds raised during the United Way campaign support 43 local programs at 28 different agencies in Southern Chautauqua County.

Those interested in contributing to the 2021 United Way campaign can still do so. Donations are being accepted online at uwayscc.org, by texting U-W-HOPE to 91999, or sending a check to the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County, 208 Pine Street, Jamestown, NY 14701. All gifts are tax deductible.

The United Way also announced that funding is now available for its 2022-2024 funding cycle.

Interested parties can find a copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) on the United Way’s website at uwayscc.org. The RFP describes the process for applying for funds, including documents required, application questions, criteria for scoring and United Way’s funding focus. Applications will only be accepted through Chautauqua Grants until January 28, 2022. The funding will be for a period of two years starting July 1, 2022. The second year will not require a competitive reapplication and will be subject to available funds.

For more information, contact Community Impact Director Lindsey Goold at 716-483-1561 ext. 201.