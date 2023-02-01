United Way Awarded Emergency Food & Shelter Program Funding

Funding to help emergency food and shelter programs is now available in Chautauqua County.

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced $45,132 was awarded by the Emergency Food & Shelter Program’s National Board, which is chaired by FEMA.

Locally, the United Way leads the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and is responsible for distributing these awards. The purpose of these dollars is to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

Organizations interested in applying for funds must do so by Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Contact United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler at (716) 483-1561 for application instructions.

