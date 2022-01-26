United Way Celebrates Reaching $1.3 Million Campaign Goal

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County held a virtual celebration Tuesday for reaching its 2021 campaign goal of $1.3 million.

2021 Campaign Chairs Christine and Mark Tarbrake announced the campaign slightly exceeded its goal by raising $1,314,703. Mark Tarbrake gave credit to cabinet members and volunteers, “It can’t be said enough how much work they do and I don’t think people realize that these people have volunteered their time for multiple years. It’s not just a one year deal where they say ‘Okay, I’ll do this for a year,’ and then, boom, they’re out. These people have been committed for a long time and we really appreciate that. I know Amy and her staff appreciates that.”

Christine Tarbrake also recognized United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler and her staff for their tireless efforts over the last few months.

Rohler said she’s humbled and proud to be part of the community, “We say this all the time – united we fight, united we win. It’s a united effort in order for us to win so thank you to those volunteers in a difficult year where I think all of us felt, and I don’t mean just volunteers I mean by all of you on Zoom and on Facebook, we felt a level of emotional and mental exhaustion that was very real coming into two years of a Pandemic.”

Rohler said 100% of every donation to the campaign stays in Chautauqua County and will impact 43 programs run by 28 local agencies.