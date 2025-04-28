United Way Community Baby Shower Starts Today

The United Way of Chautauqua County is kicking off its annual Community Baby Shower today.

Each spring, United Way collects new baby items for local at-risk mothers and their newborns. The items are then distributed to those in need by UWCHQ’s community partner agencies.

Last year, as United Way of Southern Chautauqua County, a total of $4,442 worth of goods was able to be provided to local families. The 2025 collection drive is expected to greatly surpass that number this year, as drop-off sites will be located throughout the county for the first time.

The 2025 Community Baby Shower will run from now through June 12. Donations of new baby items such as diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, strollers and cribs can be dropped off at the following locations:

United Way’s Jamestown office at 208 Pine Street.

United Way’s Dunkirk office at 626 Central Ave.

M&T Bank in Jamestown at 737 Foote Ave.

M&T Bank in Fredonia at 1 E. Main Street.

Northwest Arena at 319 West Third Street in the city of Jamestown.

Patterson Library at 40 S. Portage Street in the village of Westfield.

In a fun twist on the traditional individual giving, each year, many local businesses, community groups, church groups and other agencies contribute to the drive by hosting in-office baby shower parties for their staff members. Hosting an in-office baby shower can be a fun team-building activity for staff as well as a charitable activity benefiting UWCHQ’s Community Baby Shower.

For more information about hosting an in-office baby shower, such as party ideas and games – or to request a United Way staff member to talk with your team, contact Nick Dean, UWCHQ Communications & Campaign Coordinator, by emailing ndean@uwayscc.org or calling 716-483-1561.

Other ways to support the Community Baby Shower include:

Texting “BabyUnited” to 41444 to make a credit card donation.

Buying items from United Way’s 2025 Community Baby Shower Amazon Wish List. This list includes the top-needed items as identified by UWCHQ’s community partner agencies, and purchased items can be directly shipped to United Way’s Jamestown office.