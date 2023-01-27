United Way Exceeds Campaign Goal

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced it has had one of its most successful fundraising campaigns in more than a decade.

Executive Director Amy Rohler said the $1.3 million campaign goal was exceeded with a total of $1,370,232 raised.

She attributed the success to the campaign’s volunteers and three campaign chairs, Denise Heppeler, Danielle Stone, and Heather Turner.

Rohler said United Way staff and volunteers reached over 1,500 people during the campaign season through 75 workplace presentations at various businesses and organizations.

The second Annual Impact Awards were also presented at the Campaign Celebration. These awards go to individuals nominated by United Way community partners who truly embody what it means to be impacted by a United Way program, and who make their own impact in their community.

Each award recipient received a commemorative award, $100 to give to the community organization of their choice, and the opportunity to serve as a United Way allocations volunteer for the year. Awardees this year were Jessica Crooks of the Mental Health Association of Chautauqua County, Paige Grekulak of the TEAM program through the Jamestown Community Learning Council and YWCA; and Sarina Lynn Rivera of Community Helping Hands.

All funds raised in the United Way campaign remain in the community.

To learn more about United Way, visit www.uwayscc.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.