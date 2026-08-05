United Way Hires Leslie Wille As Director Of Growth And Engagement

The United Way of Chautauqua County has announced they’ve hired Leslie Wille as their Director of Growth and Engagement.

This is a new position that was created to strengthen relationships with donors and to increase organizational impact.

The role reflects United Way’s commitment to engaging its supporters beyond each year’s fundraising campaign. By connecting individuals with the agency’s impact, the Director of Growth and Engagement will demonstrate how donors are a part of the stories of the lives changed here in Chautauqua County.

Wille joins United Way after serving as Community Engagement Coordinator for the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, where she spent five years cultivating partnerships and supporting charitable initiatives for the Foundation. She also brings more than 15 years of leadership experience from a volunteer-driven charitable organization dedicated to philanthropy and community service.

Additionally, Wille has served on United Way’s volunteer Allocations Committee.

As Director of Growth & Engagement, Leslie will work alongside others in the organization to align fundraising, donor engagement, volunteer initiatives, sponsorships, and community partnerships with United Way’s mission of mobilizing the community to help every person and family improve their lives.

The addition of this Director of Growth & Engagement position is part of United Way’s continued investment in strengthening community connections. Through workplace visits, volunteer opportunities, community events, donor stewardship, and ongoing storytelling, the organization is working to ensure supporters can experience the impact of their generosity throughout the year while inviting more people to become part of the work of building a stronger Chautauqua County.

A lifelong Chautauqua County resident, Wille lives in Fredonia with her three sons. Outside of work, she enjoys performing with two local bands and cheering on the Buffalo Bills.