United Way, Lake Erie Wine Country Partnering On ‘Gift Of Giving’ Donation Drive

United Way of Chautauqua County staff recently met with Lake Erie Wine Country and local winery owners as well as United Way of Erie County staff to discuss “Gift of Givcing” — a new partnership and collection drive. Pictured here are, from left: Pam Burmaster, co-owner of Liberty Vineyards and Winery; UWCHQ Executive Director Amy Rohler; Lake Erie Wine Country Executive Director Eric LeBlanc and United Way of Erie County Marketing and Communications Director Aaron Gast

United Way is partnering with Lake Erie Wine Country this holiday season to help keep local families warm.

From November 28 through December 15, the twenty wineries of Lake Erie Wine Country will collect new winter items as part of a new regional initiative called “Gift of Giving.” All donated items will be collected and distributed by United Way of Chautauqua County and United Way of Erie County.

Visitors who contribute a donation will receive a complimentary wine tasting, with offerings varying by winery.

A full list of participating wineries, including hours and locations, is available at www.lakeeriewinecountry.org.

Suggested donations include new gloves and mittens, winter hats, scarves, and socks.

In Chautauqua County, United Way will distribute the items to the following community partners:

  • Chautauqua County Rural Ministry
  • Salvation Army of Dunkirk
  • Salvation Army of Jamestown
  • Boys & Girls Club of Northern Chautauqua County
  • Boys & Girls Club of Jamestown
  • Community Helping Hands
  • UCAN City Mission
  • Chautauqua County After School and Childcare Programs

All donations remain within the county where they are given, ensuring local impact.

To make a donation to Gift of Giving, text “GiftOfGiving” to 41444 or for more information, contact UWCHQ Communications and Marketing Manager by emailing ndean@UnitedWayCHQ.org or calling 716-483-1561.

