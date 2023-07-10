United Way Receives Additional Funding for Emergency Food And Shelter Programs

Chautauqua County has been chosen to receive $21,631 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs throughout the county.

The award was made by the Emergency Food & Shelter Program’s (EFSP) National Board, which is chaired by FEMA and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ USA, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities, and United Way Worldwide.

Locally, the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County leads the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and is responsible for distributing these awards. The purpose of these dollars is to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

Applications for agencies that have not previously received EFSP funding are due Thursday, July 28. Those interested should contact Amy Rohler at United Way immediately for the application instructions at (716) 483-1561.

