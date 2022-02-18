United Way Receives Almost $200,000 for Emergency Food, Shelter Programs

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has received nearly $200,000 to distribute to emergency food and shelter programs in Chautauqua County.

The award was made by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board. The purpose of these dollars is to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas, especially in this phase due to the impact of COVID.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said, “Any organization that operates in our county is eligible and they can contact United Way to better understand how the program works. These are federal grant dollars so there are some reporting requirements to consider before applying. However, it is our goal to see that they are distributed equitably across the entire county.”

Applications are due Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Those interested should contact United Way immediately for the application instructions at (716) 483-1561.