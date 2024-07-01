United Way Seeking Nominations for Joseph H. Mason Award

The United Ways of Chautauqua County are currently seeking nominations for the 2024 Joseph H. Mason Award.

The award recognizes the community service of a local union member.

Now in its 43rd year, the Joseph H. Mason Award and “Salute to Labor” recognition dinner honor the memory of Mr. Mason and all that he did for our community. This year, for the first time in its history, nominations are open to union members from the entire county.

Joe Mason was the Directing Business Representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District 65, representing southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Joe’s reputation for standing up for the causes of labor, most importantly impacting the day-to-day lives of working men and women in our area, is well known.

Anyone interested in nominating a union member, active or retired, can download a nomination form from United Way’s website at www.UWaySCC.org.

Completed forms can be mailed to United Way of Southern Chautauqua County at 208 Pine Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.

Nominations can also be made online through a United Way Google form. Links to the form can be found in the social media profiles of and posts made by the United Ways of Chautauqua County.

For your nomination to be considered, it must reach United Way by August 23, 2024.

The United Way Labor Committee and past recipients of the award will review the nominations in August. The honoree will be recognized at the United Way Salute to Labor Dinner, which is scheduled for October 23 at 5:30pm at the Athenaeum Hotel on the grounds of Chautauqua Institution.

Last year, Jamestown School Board President Paul Abbott was selected as the recipient of the 2023 Joseph H. Mason Award.