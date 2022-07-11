Upgraded Parking Area Reopens at Boutwell Hill State Forest

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the reopening of two parking areas at Boutwell Hill State Forest in Chautauqua County.

The parking areas were temporarily closed during construction to improve parking capacity and install new trailhead amenities.

Improvements at the parking area located on Boutwell Hill Road in the town of Cherry Creek include doubling of the parking area’s size to accommodate more vehicles and truck/trailer traffic, as well as the addition of an accessible equestrian mounting ramp, accessible picnic pavilion, accessible port-a-potty, and horse stalls. This lot serves as a trailhead for the Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System, the East Side Overland Trail System, and the Cherry Creek Sno-Goers snowmobile trails.

A second parking area located at the intersections of Lewis and Ruttenbur Road in the town of Charlotte was upgraded with new gravel, new culvert features for drainage, and the addition of horse stalls. Across from that existing parking area, a new large parking lot was constructed to accommodate large trucks and trailers. The new parking area includes an accessible equestrian mounting ramp, accessible picnic pavilion, and accessible port-a-potty. These lots service the Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System, Cherry Creek Sno-Goer snowmobile trails, Boutwell Hill Ski Club Trails, and the East Side Overland Trail system.

Both parking areas and associated recreational trails are maintained in conjunction with DEC’s Volunteer Stewardship partnerships by Cherry Creek Sno-Goers, Boutwell Hill Ski Club, Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System, and the Chautauqua County Parks Department.