UPMC Announces Effort to Fast Track COVID-19 Therapies

PITTSBURGH – patients at UPMC facilities in Pennsylvania and New York could participate in a trial that results in finding a treatment for COVID-19.

UPMC Officials say they are part of an international effort to develop a Randomized, Embedded, Multi-factorial, Adaptive Platform (REMAP) for Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP), which would allow for clinical trials designed to find optimal treatments for severe pneumonia both in non-pandemic and pandemic settings.

They say when a patient is admitted to any UPMC facility with severe COVID-19, they can be immediately assigned randomly to different recipes of treatments through the REMAP-CAP program, if the patient grants the hospital their permission.

Officials say the speed at which an optimal treatment for COVID-19 is discovered will depend on how many patients around the globe enroll.

They say REMAP-CAP is enrolling patients with COVID-19 in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and expanding rapidly.