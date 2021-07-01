UPMC, Chautauqua Center, County Health Dept Holding Women’s Health & Vaccination Clinic Today

UPMC, The Chautauqua Center, and the County Health Department are hosting a free Women’s Health Event and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic today. The event from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel on West Fourth Street in Jamestown.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those who are 12 years of age and older.

The event is open to everyone and will feature refreshments, surprise gift drawings, community resource tables, and the Jamestown Mobile Public Market will be on-site. Admission and parking are free.