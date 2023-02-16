UPMC Chautauqua Receives Over $29 Million In State Funding

UPMC Chautauqua and The Chautauqua Center are receiving funding through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

UPMC will receive $29,841,205 for capital improvements to expand and consolidate surgical services.

TCC will receive $1.25 million to purchase three existing primary care facilities in Dunkirk, Gowanda, and Forestville.

The funding being administered by the State Department of Health and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York is supposed to help improve patient care by supporting high-quality facilities serving the in-patient, primary care, mental health, substance use disorder and long-term care needs of communities throughout the state.