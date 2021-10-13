US-Canada, Mexico Borders to Reopen To Vaccinated Travelers in Early November

The U.S.-Canadian and U.S.-Mexican borders will reopen to non-essential vaccinated travelers starting in early November.

Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stated that following guidance from public health experts, the Department of Homeland Security will allow non-essential travelers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and have appropriate paperwork to enter the United States via land and ferry ports of entry.

This comes nearly two months after the Canadian government opened their side of the border to vaccinated U.S. travelers. The border first closed to non-essential travel on March 20, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID between the two countries.

Both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand who have long advocated for the reopening of the border with Canada applauded the news. Governor Kathy Hochul also issued a statement saying, “From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic.”