USDA Agrees To Purchase $20 Million In Surplus Concord Grape Juice From WNY, PA Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to purchase $20 million in surplus concord grape juice for use by domestic nutrition programs across the country.

This comes after both U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand along with Congressman Nick Langworthy called on the USDA to help the approximately 126 farmers across New York and Pennsylvania following the cancellation of a purchase contract by Refresco Beverages in March.

The senators said Monday’s announcement provides much-needed relief for Western New York grape farmers who were facing growing uncertainty amid rising costs and the loss of a major client.

Section 32 funds, which are the source of funding for the grape buy, are authorized by the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933 and used by USDA to purchase agricultural products. These products are then used for nutrition programs such as the school lunch program. These “bonus buys” have been used by USDA in the past to stabilize agricultural markets, support communities, and deliver nutritious food to those who need it most. Section 32 has also been deployed successfully for Concord grapes in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2017, and 2024.

Chautauqua County is the leading grape-producing county in the state and the largest grape-growing county in the country outside of California. Every year, about 800 growers produce 150,000 tons or more of grapes on more than 22,000 acres on the Lake Erie Plain across northern Pennsylvania and Western New York. Products like juices and jellies that come from Concord grapes are processed locally and sold across the world. The Cornell Cooperative Extension estimates that the Lake Erie Grape Belt region supports about 2,000 jobs, contributes upwards of $300 million in economic impact, and supports a fruit and vegetable processing industry that employs over 5,000 workers.