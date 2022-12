The United States Postal Service is once again offering delivery of free COVID-19 test kits.

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four free at-home tests from USPS.com.

There is a limit of one order per residential address.

Orders will ship free starting the week of December 19, 2022

Visit https://special.usps.com/testkits to sign up for the free COVID test kits.