Vampire Circus Coming To The Reg Oct. 25

The Vampire Circus is coming the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts this Saturday.

Just in time for Halloween, The Vampire Circus is descending upon the Reg for a night of thrills, chills, and extraordinary entertainment. This mesmerizing, gothic-infused spectacle will take place at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 25. It promises a hauntingly beautiful fusion of circus artistry, theater, technology, twisted acrobatics, and the mysterious allure of vampires.

The Vampire Circus combines jaw-dropping acrobatics, contortion, aerial stunts, and mind-bending performances. Guests will be transported to a world where the supernatural reigns, and where death-defying acts are as thrilling as the storyline itself. Whether you are a fan of dark fantasy or just seeking an unforgettable night out, this show has something for everyone.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716.484.7070 or at reglenna.com.