Vehicle Parade for JHS Seniors To be Held Tuesday

A vehicle parade will be held Tuesday, June 22nd to honor Jamestown High School seniors who are graduating this week. People interested in participating should meet at the JAMA parking lot in Brooklyn square at 7pm, Tuesday.

Vehicles should be parked in the lot near the river so as not to disturb WellNow and Chautauqua Physical Therapy, which will be still open and serving clients.

The vehicle parade will travel from Brooklyn Square to North Main Street, turning left onto East Second Street, and continuing past Jamestown High School to Foote Avenue.

Seniors will be standing in front of JHS wearing their cap and gowns.

People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for this event. Motorist are asked to remain in their vehicles during the parade. The event happens rain or shine.