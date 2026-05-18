Veterans Commission Holding Flag Placement Ceremony May 21

The City of Jamestown Veterans Memorial Commission will hold its annual flag placement at Soldier Circle in Lake View Cemetery this Thursday.

Community members are invited to attend at 4:00 p.m. to take part in honoring those who served in the nation’s armed forces.

The event will begin with brief remarks at Soldier Circle, followed by volunteers who will place American flags at the graves of veterans throughout the cemetery. This longstanding tradition serves as a visible tribute to those who dedicated their lives to service.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Participation offers a meaningful way to honor those who served while reinforcing the community’s shared responsibility to preserve their legacy.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Keith Ecklund at (716) 664-1398.