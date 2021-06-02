Village of Mayville Files Preliminary Suit Against 3M for Water Contamination

The Village of Mayville is suing 3M for contaminating the municipalities water supply. According to a pending suit filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court, the village said elevated concentrations of perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA were discovered in the village’s water supply in December 2020, which led to a water emergency as the village could only use one of four wells. The village installed a new water pump in a new well in May as a result of the water emergency. The village is seeking financial compensation, a medical monitoring program, and a groundwater monitoring and treatment program.