Village of Mayville Issued Boil Water Advisory

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has issued a boil water advisory for all Village of Mayville water customers beginning 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 11th. This advisory is needed because of work being completed on the village’s new well.

Earlier today the village began installing a permanent water pump in a new well to replace the temporary pump installed in December during a water emergency. Once this work is complete, the well will be disinfected and then turned back on to feed the village. Anytime this kind of work is done, water samples must be collected to ensure there were no harmful bacteria or microbes introduced into the well. Since this well is critical to providing water to the village, it must be turned on before water sample results are available from the lab, prompting this boil water advisory.

Water for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing teeth must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use. Do not drink the water without boiling it first or use bottled water until further notice. Water customers may also choose to fill clean, food grade containers with tap water before 1:00 PM on May 11 for later use during the boil water advisory.

Mayville water customers will be notified as soon as sample results show the water is safe. If all goes as planned, this advisory will be lifted by the end of the week. Any questions about this can be directed to the Village of Mayville Public Works Superintendent at (716) 269-4801, or the County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.