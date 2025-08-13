Virtual Foster Parent Orientation Scheduled For August 20

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services’ Home Finding Team is holding a Virtual Foster Parent Orientation on August 20.

The information session will be held online from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to give attendees a chance to learn about foster care and adoption programs available in Chautauqua County. You’ll meet members of the Home Finding Team, hear about the requirements and support available to foster families, and have an opportunity to ask questions. No pre-registration is required.

Foster care provides temporary, safe, and supportive homes for children who cannot remain with their biological families due to abuse, neglect, or other challenging circumstances. These children, ranging in age from infancy to 18, may have unique medical, emotional, or developmental needs. Many are part of sibling groups who would benefit from staying together in one home.

The links and phone numbers to join the virtual WebEx meeting are as follows:

Meeting Link: Click here to join

Meeting Number (Access Code): 2870 951 9476

Meeting Password: zuWm3iDKq55 (or 98963435 when dialing from a video system)

Tap to Join from Mobile: +1-650-479-3208,,28709519476##

Join by Phone: +1-650-479-3208 (U.S. Toll)

If you’re unable to attend but would like more information about foster care or adoption programs, contact Audra Moeller at moellera@chqgov.com or call 716-661-8212. You can also visit www.fosterlovechq.com to learn more.