Virtual Hope and Healing Conference to Focus on Mental Health and Chemical Dependency Resources

MAYVILLE – (MEDIA RELEASE) – The Hope and Healing Conference of Western New York (WNY) is changing format to allow those in the community to attend virtually on a web conferencing platform to comply with social distancing.

The planning committee of the Hope and Healing Conference of Western New York (WNY) made the decision to continue with a virtual conference instead of cancelling the event. The virtual conference will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The online event will include keynote speakers and educational webinars on mental health, chemical dependency, and other wellness topics that are available in Chautauqua County and our region as well as community resources.

Hope & Healing of WNY will feature keynote speakers Anne Hazlett, Senior Advisor for Rural Affairs at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Also speaking will be Chautauqua County native, Melissa Pietrkiewicz, a clinical social worker, trauma informed care specialist, and founder of Partners in Kind, a local organization that promotes charitable efforts “to make Chautauqua County whole again.”

Other sessions on topics such as social/emotional learning, trauma-informed care, prevention, and harm reduction, are planned for the virtual event in addition to “FRED” Talks, brief and engaging presentations highlighting efforts to bring hope and healing in Chautauqua County.

Hope and Healing Conference of WNY 2020 Planning Committee Members include Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, Prevention Works, State University of New York at Fredonia, Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County, HOPE Chautauqua, the Community Alliance for Suicide Prevention, Chautauqua Tapestry, Tobacco Free CCA, Chautauqua Substance Abuse Response Partnership, and other local organizations.

Organizers say the conference will include valuable information for the entire community addressing complex needs in mental health, chemical dependency, and wellness while celebrating successes in our region. This event is free and open to the public, and registration is required. To register, find the event on Facebook by searching for Hope and Healing Conference of WNY 2020: Virtual for the registration link or call the Prevention Works office at (716) 664-3608.

Prevention Works. Treatment is Available. Recovery is Possible.