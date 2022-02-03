VITA Income Tax Appointments Now Available in Chautauqua County

VITA Income Tax appointments are now available in Chautauqua County.

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Executive Director Amy Rohler said the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program was created by Congress about 50 years ago, “It was meant to really make sure that people who were eligible and households that were eligible had a way to get their taxes done for free by a certified individual who is a volunteer. And it’s been going strong for a long time just nationally and in Chautauqua County I believe it’s been more than 20 years.”

Households that make $73,000 or less qualify for the free service in Chautauqua County.

United Way Finance and Administration Manager Lisa Sunday said there are some things the volunteers are unable to do as part of the tax preparation, including document retention, “Because we’re volunteers and the program doesn’t retain any documents from year to year. So things like depreciation on a home business expenses and things like that we’re not allowed to do, so no farms, no business losses greater and no business expenses greater than $25,000. So we can even see some small businesses.”

In 2021, VITA volunteers in Chautauqua County prepared and filed income taxes for more than 466 households, generating $648,239 in refunds.

Traditional in-person appointments and drop off sites for virtual tax preparation are available across Chautauqua County. Appointments are required for both in person and drop off appointments:

The Prendergast Library

Community Connections at Findley Lake (drop off only)

Sinclairville Library

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County (drop off only)

Mayville Library

Silver Creek Library

United Way of Northern Chautauqua County

SUNY Fredonia Technology Incubator

Westfield YWCA

In-person tax preparation is available only to individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks are required for in-person and drop-off preparation regardless of vaccination status.

To schedule an appointment for free tax assistance, dial 2-1-1 or call toll-free 1-888-696-9211. You can also text your zip code to 898211.