VITA Program Results In Nearly $2 Million In Refunds To Chautauqua County Residents

Nearly $2 million in refunds were returned to the Chautauqua County community this year thanks to the VITA program.

Each year, the United Ways of Chautauqua County administer the federal Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program locally, training volunteers to prepare income tax returns as a free service to residents.

This year, the program helped prepare a total of 1,307 federal tax returns and 1,362 state returns – with the average federal refund being $1,241 and the average state refund being $259, for a total amount of funds returned at $1.9 million.

In addition to preparing people’s taxes, volunteers facilitating the federal VITA program also focus on getting residents as many of the possible tax credits that they are eligible for – this year helping 248 county residents receive the Earned Income Tax Credit and 227 residents receive child tax credits.

Anyone interested in volunteering to prepare taxes as part of next year’s VITA program, contact United Way of Southern Chautauqua County by calling 716-483-1561 or emailing volunteer@uwayscc.org.