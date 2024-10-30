Volunteer Fire Departments To Receive More Than $970,000 In State Funds

Volunteer fire departments in Chautauqua County will receive more than $970,000 to improve facilities and response capabilities.

The funding is part of $25 million through the State Division for Homeland Security and Emergency Services that’s being awarded to 88 agencies through the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure & Response Equipment Grant Program.

The following volunteer fire departments are receiving funding in our county:

Bemus Point $113,953 – Equipment

Cassadaga Volunteer Fire Department $43,816 – Equipment

Ellington Fire District #1 $184,958 – Equipment

Falconer Fire Department $325,200 – Facilities

Maple Springs Fire Company, Inc. $93,582 – Equipment

Westfield Fire Department $216,908 – Equipment

The Volunteer Fire Infrastructure & Response Equipment (V-FIRE) Grant Program supports volunteer firefighter safety and health and wellness by providing adequate and up-to-date equipment to include personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination equipment and supplies and effective exhaust removal systems.

Additionally, the V-FIRE Grant Program will support the consolidation of fire service resources through regionalization efforts to expand above and beyond jurisdictional boundaries to further enhance local, county and statewide response efforts.

Allowable costs include construction of new, or renovation of existing fire stations, classrooms, meeting spaces or training centers as well as the installation of exhaust and decontamination systems, or the purchase of equipment such as firefighter Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), PPE washers and dryers and firefighter rehabilitation equipment.