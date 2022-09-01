Volunteers Needed for Spring Street Garage Community Paint Day

Volunteers are being sought for a Community Paint Day of the Spring Street Parking Garage in downtown Jamestown.
The day is being held in partnership between the City and artist Molly Strong.
Strong was awarded a $5,000 grant to install a mural on the ground floor of the south stairwell exterior of the parking garage.
The Community Paint Day is scheduled for 9:30 a.m to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10.
Interested participants can register for 90-minute blocks at
https://www.jamestownny.gov/departments/department-of-development/planning/public-art-2/.
Those who don’t have the ability to sign up online may call City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle at 716-483-7657 to register.
Supplies and materials will be provided. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 if needed.
Funding for the program comes from the Statewide Community Regrant program through the New York State Council on the Arts.
