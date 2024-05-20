WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Volunteers Needed To Play Flags on Veterans’ Graves at Lakeview Cemetery

American flags by veterans’ graves in Soldier Circle at Lakeview Cemetery (photo by Lakeview Cemetery)

The United Veterans Council of Jamestown is holding a special ceremony to honor veterans and place American flags on graves at Soldier Circle in Lakeview Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.

A ceremony will take place at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23.

The flag placement ceremony allows the community to come together in recognition of the sacrifices made by veterans. Following a small ceremony, flags will be distributed for placement at the graves of fallen soldiers.

The United Veterans Council of Jamestown is seeking individuals who can donate their time to help place flags. Your contribution will ensure that every veteran’s sacrifice is honored with dignity and respect.
For additional information or to volunteer your time, contact Melodie Paladino at (716) 450-6768.

