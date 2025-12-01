Volunteers Spreading Cheer Through Santa For Seniors Campaign

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services along with dozens of volunteers is once again spreading holiday cheer through the annual Santa for Seniors campaign.

This is an initiative that ensures isolated older adults throughout the county are remembered, celebrated, and supported during the holiday season.

This year’s effort will unfold through several weeks, culminating in a countywide delivery day:

* Package Organization Day: December 2

* Setup Day at First Baptist Church – Mayville: December 7

* Gift Bag Packing Day: December 9

* Countywide Delivery Day: December 11

Hundreds of donated items-including practical necessities, comforting treats, and thoughtfully packaged meals-will be sorted, packed, and personally delivered to seniors living alone or with limited support systems across Chautauqua County.

This year’s campaign is headquartered at First Baptist Church in Mayville, allowing volunteers and community groups to come together in an organized and welcoming space. Support is also made possible by dedicated partners, including the Rev. J. Paul Womack Christmas Basket Fund at Hurlbut Memorial Community United Methodist Church, along with numerous families, civic groups, businesses, churches, and county employees.

Volunteers-ranging from multi-generational families to service groups and public employees-will personally deliver the gifts to seniors throughout the county on December 11.

Community members interested in volunteering, donating, or referring a senior for next year are encouraged to contact OFAS for participation details. For more information, visit chqgov.com/office-aging or follow Office for Aging Services on Facebook.