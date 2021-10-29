Voters Have 5 Propositions to Consider on Ballot

There are 5 propositions for consideration on the back of your ballot when you go to vote in the 2021 elections.

Voters will decide on three constitutional amendments related to elections and voting.

Proposal 1 deals with redistricting and, if passed, includes capping the number of State Senate seats at 63, require that incarcerated persons be counted at the place of their last residence for redistricting, and require the state to count residents, including people who are residents but not citizens, should the federal census fail to do so.

Proposal 3 removes the requirement that persons must register to vote at least ten days before an election. This would allow people to register to vote the same day as elections.

Proposal 4 would allow no-excuse absentee voting. Currently, in order to qualify for an absentee ballot, a voter must be absent from their county of residence, ill, or physically disabled.

Proposal 2 would add a right to clean water, clean air, and a healthful environment to the New York Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

And proposal 5 would allow the New York City Civil Court to hear and decide lawsuits involving claims of $50,000, rather than the current threshold of $25,000.

Early voting is underway until Sunday, October 31st at the Robert H. Jackson Center and Chautauqua Mall here in South County. Tuesday, November 2nd is election day.