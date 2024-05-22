WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Jamestown Public Schools’ Budget

Jamestown Public Schools Budget and School Board election results (May 21, 2024)

Voters have overwhelmingly approved Jamestown Public Schools’ 2024-25 budget.

The $104,566,897 budget passed with 84% of voters saying yes. A proposition to create a $5 million capital reserve fund also passed with 86% of the vote.

Joseph Calimeri and Nina Karbacka were each elected to full three-year terms. Frank Galeazzo was elected to a term to commence today and end June 30, 2025.

School Board vote totals are as follows:
Joseph Calimeri — 333
Nina Karbacka — 330
Frank Galeazzo — 280

The results remain unofficial until the Jamestown School Board‘s Canvass Vote Meeting at 6:00 p.m. tonight at the Administration Building on Martin Road.

