Walleye, Muskellunge Fishing Season Opens May 1

Fishing season for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge also begins May 1.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said walleye are now found in more than 140 waters from all the major watersheds of the state, primarily due to stocking and other DEC management efforts

They had historically been found only in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence River, and Allegheny River watersheds in New York State

Opportunities to catch lunker northern pike can also be found throughout much of the state, especially in the northeast and west.

For more information on where to go fishing for walleye, pike and other coolwater sportfish, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/116746.html