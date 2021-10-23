WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [WATCH/LISTEN] 2021 Meet the Jamestown City Council At Large Candidates

[WATCH/LISTEN] 2021 Meet the Jamestown City Council At Large Candidates

By Leave a Comment

A forum featuring the At Large Candidates and Ward 3 and Ward 6 candidates for Jamestown City Council in the 2021 General Election, recorded live at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Media Arts Studio, with funding provided by the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

At large candidates include: Christiana Cardinale (D), Randall Daversa (R), Ellen Ditonto (D), Kimberly Ecklund (R), Alyssa Porter (D), and Jeffrey Russell (R).  Ward 3 candidates include: Regina Brackman (D) and Robert Reedy II (R).  Ward 6 candidates include: Andrew Faulkner (R) and Tom Nelson (D).

LISTEN ON SOUNDCLOUD

Moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley, in coordination with media panelists Terry Frank (WJTN Radio) and Justin Gould (WNY News Now).


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.