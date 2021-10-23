[WATCH/LISTEN] 2021 Meet the Jamestown City Council At Large Candidates

A forum featuring the At Large Candidates and Ward 3 and Ward 6 candidates for Jamestown City Council in the 2021 General Election, recorded live at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Media Arts Studio, with funding provided by the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

At large candidates include: Christiana Cardinale (D), Randall Daversa (R), Ellen Ditonto (D), Kimberly Ecklund (R), Alyssa Porter (D), and Jeffrey Russell (R). Ward 3 candidates include: Regina Brackman (D) and Robert Reedy II (R). Ward 6 candidates include: Andrew Faulkner (R) and Tom Nelson (D).

Moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley, in coordination with media panelists Terry Frank (WJTN Radio) and Justin Gould (WNY News Now).