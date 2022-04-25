[WATCH/LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – Feverhawk

On Thursday Night, April 21 WRFA welcomed Feverhawk to the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio for a special live broadcast performance.

WATCH



Feverhawk is a Jamestown, NY-based rock band that records and performs original “old school heavy rock.” According to its Bandcamp page, Feverhawk is into 70s metal and werewolves. Current members include Matthew Baxter (guitar, voc), Jay Peterson (bass) and Daniel Witherspoon (drums).

LISTEN



ABOUT AOF LIVE: Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! The programs are not only broadcast live, but also replayed the following week during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA! The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY. All 2022 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.