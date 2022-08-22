[WATCH/LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE: Infinity Visual and Performing Arts

JAMESTOWN – On Friday, August 19, WRFA presents students from Infinity Visual & Performing Arts in the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio for a special broadcast of a prerecorded live performance (originally recorded Thursday, August 9).

The performance was broadcast on WRFA 107.9 FM and also simultaneously premiere on our Youtube Channel.

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization in Jamestown, NY founded in 1998, with a mission to create and sustain an environment in which young people, based solely on their desire to participate, can grow, learn, and lead through active participation in the visual and performing arts.

ABOUT AOF LIVE: Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY. All 2022 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.