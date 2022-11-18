[WATCH / LISTEN] Arts On Fire LIVE – Pearl City Jazz – November 17, 2022

On Thursday Night, November 17, WRFA welcomed Pearl City Jazz to the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio for a special live broadcast performance!

WATCH



Pearl City Jazz is a 17 member Jazz Orchestra, featuring community members from throughout the Chautauqua Region, led by local music legend Ralph “Razz” Rasmussen!

LISTEN



ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!

The program was not only broadcast live, but also replayed during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA!

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All 2022 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.