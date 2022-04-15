WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Healthcare & COVID-19 – 2 Years Later – April 14, 2022

[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Healthcare & COVID-19 – 2 Years Later – April 14, 2022

By Leave a Comment

On April 14, WRFA continued its series of Community Conversations, this time focusing on Healthcare in Jamestown and Chautauqua County and the impact COVID-19 has had on area healthcare services.

WATCH

 

The discussion included a panel of representatives from the healthcare community, including: Breeanne Agett, Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services; Cecil Miller, UPMC Chautauqua; and Steven Cobb, Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County. It will be moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.

LISTEN

Funding for the Community Conversation is made available by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization grant fund.

Cecil Miller, UPMC Chautauqua; Breeanne Agett, Chautauqua County Department of Health; Steven Cobb, Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County; Julia Ciesla-Hanley, WRFA.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.