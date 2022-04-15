[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Healthcare & COVID-19 – 2 Years Later – April 14, 2022

On April 14, WRFA continued its series of Community Conversations, this time focusing on Healthcare in Jamestown and Chautauqua County and the impact COVID-19 has had on area healthcare services.

The discussion included a panel of representatives from the healthcare community, including: Breeanne Agett, Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services; Cecil Miller, UPMC Chautauqua; and Steven Cobb, Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County. It will be moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.

Funding for the Community Conversation is made available by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization grant fund.