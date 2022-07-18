[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Housing in Chautauqua County – July 14, 2022

JAMESTOWN, NY – On July 14, 2022 WRFA-LP continued its series of Community Conversations, this time focusing on the Housing in Chautauqua County.

WATCH



The discussion featured three panelists: Josiah Lamp (Chautauqua Opportunities, Director of Housing and Community Development), Lisa Schmidtfrerick-Miller, (Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, Healthy Communities Consultant), Brent Sheldon, (Jamestown City Council Member, Housing Committee Member). It will be moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.

LISTEN



The discussion was broadcast live on WRFA radio, with video streaming available on both WRFA’s Facebook Page and Youtube Channel.

A virtual Q&A was also available for audience members.

Funding for the Community Conversation is made available by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization grant fund.