[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Native Voices – September 8, 2022

JAMESTOWN, NY – In September 2022, WRFA continued its series of Community Conversations focusing on Marginalized and Underserved Communities by holding a discussion specifically on the Native American Community in Jamestown and the Chautauqua Region. We not only focus on the challenges they encounter within the community, but also work to identify solutions to overcome the stated challenges.

The discussion featured two representatives the Seneca community:

– Kaycee Colburn, (Wolf Clan, Seneca Nation)

– Justin Schapp (Deer Clan, Seneca Nation)

It was moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.

The discussion was broadcast live on WRFA radio, with video streaming available on Facebook and Youtube.

The discussion is part of our ongoing series on marginalized and underserved groups from the Jamestown and Chautauqua region. In the Fall of 2021, WRFA presented a three-part series of Community Conversations, connecting the broader Jamestown community with five its marginalized/under-served groups to increase public awareness of their challenges and also identify workable solutions to overcome these challenges. Those groups included: the local African-American Community, the Hispanic Community, LGBTQ+ Community, those affected by Chemical Dependency, as well as Generational Poverty. A follow up conversation focusing on the Disability Community was held in March 2022.

Funding for the Community Conversation is made available by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization grant fund.