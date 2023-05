[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Poverty in Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY – On May 25, WRFA continued its series of Community Conversations, this time focusing on poverty in Chautauqua County. The discussion involved challenges and barriers for those living in poverty or near poverty in Chautauqua County.

Our panel included:

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County , Executive Director Amy Rohler

, Executive Director Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. , Deputy Director of Housing & Community Development Amanda Straight

, Deputy Director of Housing & Community Development Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Loan Officer Elia Sostre

It was moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.

The discussion was broadcast live on WRFA radio, with video streaming available on the WRFA Youtube Channel.

Funding for the Community Conversation is made available by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization grant fund.

