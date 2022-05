[WATCH/LISTEN] Community Conversation: Public Safety & Reform Update for Jamestown and Chautauqua County – May 12, 2022

On May 12, WRFA-LP continued its series of Community Conversations, this time focusing on Public Safety and Public Safety Reform in Jamestown and Chautauqua County.

The discussion featured Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone, Jamestown Police Chief / Public Safety Director Timothy Jackson, and Tamu Graham-Reinhardt, chair of the city’s Police Reform Strategic Implementation Committee. It was moderated by WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley.

Funding for the Community Conversation is made available by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization grant fund.

