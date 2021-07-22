Water Conservation Order Lifted in Mayville

The Chautauqua County Health Department and the Village of Mayville have announced the water conservation order has been lifted. The order had been in effect since Wednesday June 2nd. Water samples collected from a newly installed treatment system on Well #1 show that the system is effectively removing PFNA, the contaminant that forced the village to shut down the well in December 2020.

After the old wells were shut down in December, the village brought online the new Well #4 located in a different aquifer that did not contain any PFNA. However, due to the spring drought and corresponding low water levels in the well, the Village and County issued a water conservation order. Now that the village has two good wells and the water level in Well #4 has stabilized, the conservation order is lifted.

Construction of the PFNA filtration system was made possible through a grant from New York State. This grant provided the Village with necessary funds to construct the new treatment system, which cost nearly $1 million.