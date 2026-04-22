Water Horse To Perform At St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Celebrated Celtic Duo, Water Horse, will perform at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church this Friday.

Hailed as the “Celtic standard bearers of Chautauqua County,” Water Horse’s Sue Tillotson and Jim Cunningham are regular performers at the Jamestown Regional Celtic Festival, The Ligionier Highland games, and the Fredonia Free For All. They perform a combination of voice, violin, penny whistle, and stringed instruments including acoustic guitar, bouzouki, and cittern.

Celtic tunes often have familiar melodies that are adapted into hymn traditions. Water Horse will be presenting a few such hymns of Celtic origin during their performance accompanied by pianist K. Suber. Concert goers will have the opportunity to hear tunes such as “Star of the County Down” and “Wild Mountain Thyme” in their original Celtic tradition and then sing the hymnic versions together.

The performance will begin at 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 24. Free will donations will be accepted.

St. Luke’s is located at 410 N. Main St., Jamestown, with the entrance on the left side of the church and an accessible entrance on 4th St. For questions or more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405 or email Karen Hewes Suber at karen.suber@stlukesjamestown.org