Waterfront Pharmacy Adds PakMyMeds Option

The Waterfront Pharmacy has recently added PakMyMeds for patients taking multiple prescriptions.

The new service is designed to prevent dangerous medication errors within the vulnerable populations the Waterfront Pharmacy serves. PakMyMeds allows the pharmacy to pre-sort and package patient medications, labeling each dose by day, date and time.

The Waterfront Pharmacy said that PakMyMeds allows for greater independence in care-at-home situations, and can accommodate prescriptions, OTC meds, and even supplements. Studies show that more than half of patients on multiple medications do not take their medications correctly. Medication non-adherence leads to 125,000 preventable deaths and more than $500 billion in avoidable healthcare costs each year.

The Waterfront Pharmacy offers the PakMyMeds service at no charge and delivers medication to customers for free.

The PakMyMeds service is made possible by Waterfront Pharmacy’s installation of the RapidPakRx™, a pharmacy robot designed and manufactured in the United States.

For more information, contact (716) 705-6153.