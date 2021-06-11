Watkins Glen Man Arrested for Making Threats Against Congressman Tom Reed

A Watkins Glen man has been charged with throwing a brick through Congressman Tom Reed‘s Campaign Office at leaving a dead rat at the Congressman’s home in Steuben County. WETM reports that Corning Police and the FBI arrested Jack Kahabka and charged him with making terroristic threats and criminal mischief, both felonies.

Reed put out a statement saying, “Today, we are incredibly thankful that our family can rest easier knowing the person who threatened and intimidated us this past fall has been arrested. We continue to be grateful for the remarkable efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. We applaud the service of these dedicated men and women. We also want to thank the people of our community for their support throughout this ordeal – our family appreciates it more than you know. While this incident greatly impacted our family, we hope this starts the closure and healing process in this matter.”

On August 26, 2020, during a Congressional campaign, Congressman Reed’s office was vandalized when a brick was thrown through the front window of his office on Market Street in Corning. No campaign staffers were inside the building and no one was hurt by the brick or broken glass.